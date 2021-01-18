Coroner releases identity of man found shot to death in rural St. Clair County

The man found shot to death Saturday in a rural area near Lebanon is from St. Louis, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Jr.

The victim, Kevin G. Carter, 36, lived on Riverview Drive, Dye said.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to assist the sheriff’s department in the investigation, said sheriff’s Capt. Bruce Fleshren, who is also the squad’s deputy commander.

Carter was found about 2:45 p.m. in the township’s rock pile lot along Emerald Mound Road, about a mile east of Illinois 4.

Twenty-one investigators are working on the case, according to the Major Case Squad.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200 or the sheriff’s department at 618-825-2051.