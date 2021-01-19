Three in custody in connection to alleged rape, home invasion in Monroe County

Three suspects now have been charged in connection with separate crimes — including a rape and home invasion — at the same address in the 5200 block of Timber Lake Dr. in Waterloo on consecutive days.

Monroe County States Attorney Lucas Liefer late Friday issued charges of home invasion against Sean A. Korves 32, of the 800 block of W. Myrtle St., Baldwin and Kayla M. Korves, 29, of the 400 block of Hawaii St. in Red Bud.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff Department, on January 11 at approximately 3 a.m. deputies were dispatched to 5200 block of Timber Lake Dr. in Waterloo to a home invasion that had just occurred. Korves was at the residence armed with a taser and a knife, police say. The two were arrested on January 13 and 14.

The day prior to the alleged home invation, deputies were dispatched to the same address on the report of a criminal sexual assault. The deputies requested EMS to assist with treatment for the adult female victim.

Within two hours of the assault being reported, deputies located the suspect and transported him to the Monroe County Jail where he was held pending further investigation.

Matthew T. Korves, 30, of the 5200 block of Kaskaskia Road, Waterloo has since been charged with criminal sexual assault. His bond was set at $100,000.

Sean Korves’ bond was set at $150,000. Kayla Korves is being held on $200,000 bond.