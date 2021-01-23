Authorities recover guns, make arrests after hours-long standoff at southwest IL home

The Wichita Eagle

After an almost three-hour standoff with three law enforcement agencies Friday night in a Dupo neighborhood, deputies and officers arrested two people suspected in thefts of guns and other items, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Justin Biggs, with the department’s investigation division, shared a statement about the incident on Saturday morning.

He said investigators from the sheriff’s department responded to a Dupo home Friday as part of an investigation into a reported burglary in Monroe County that included “several” stolen firearms.

When two people refused to leave the home, the investigators asked additional deputies and police officers from Dupo and Cahokia to help surround the home because they believed there were guns inside, according to Biggs. They used a loudspeaker to order the people to surrender.

After close to three hours, authorities entered the home and found the two people hiding, Biggs said. No one was hurt, he added.

Authorities recovered a “large number” of firearms and other items that the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department believes could be from multiple jurisdictions. Police departments in those areas are assisting with the ongoing investigation, according to Biggs’ statement.

The two people arrested Friday were being held at the Monroe County Jail as of Saturday morning. They have not been charged, and authorities have not identified them.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday that no further information would be released to the public pending charges.