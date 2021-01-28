2020 set record for illegal gun seizures in Southern Illinois, U.S. Marshal says

More than 800 violent offenders were arrested on felony warrants by the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Task Force in 2020.

The task force, which comprised of multiple federal agencies, also seized more 300 weapons and recovered four missing children in the previous 12 months.

“The number of firearms seized during fugitive operations in 2020 set a record for the most in the history of the Southern District of Illinois,” said Brad Maxwell, U.S.Marshall of the Southern District of Illinois. “The partnership with these agencies and the U.S. Attorney’s office resulted in 45 federal felon in possession of firearm charges, which is another first in southern Illinois.”

The U.S.Marshals Service’s primarily focus is arresting known fugitives wanted wanted for violent crimes and crimes with connections to violence like weapons and drug offenses.

The Southern District of Illinois covers the southernmost 38 counties in the state including the metro-east.

“The hard work of the team has shown that impact can occur even during a pandemic,” Maxwell said. “It is my great pleasure to lead this team and do everything possible to reduce violence in the Southern District of Illinois.”