FBI arrests man in Southern Illinois for alleged role in Capitol riot

A man who allegedly took part in the riot in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 and later showed up in a TikTok video fighting with National Guardsmen outside the U.S. Capitol, was arrested by federal agents in Marion Tuesday.

Mathew Q. Capsel, 27, of Chicago, was taken by FBI agents without incident and charged federally for his alleged role in the riot, according to Nathan Stump, an assistant U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Court in the Southern District of Illinois.

Capsel was turned in by a former neighbor and a social media friend, who sent screenshots and video posted to the TikTok page of “Mateo Q. Capsel.” Both reported recognizing Capsel in “multiple videos on the front line of the riots and breach” according to the 11-page charging document.

One witnesses told the FBI that Capsel is known to be “violent.”

A federal agent reviewed the video and it appears “that Capsel is fighting against National Guardsmen attempting to hold the line with riot shields,” according to the charging document.

The agent said Capsel is identifiable in the video by unique physical traits as well his attire.

”Capsel has distinctive tattoos on his face and neck and is wearing a red, white, and blue hat with a design in the front,” the charges state. “His black shirt bears a a recognizable design and he is wearing a brown necklace.”

Capsel is being held in federal custody. An arraignment date has not been set as yet. The federal charges were filed in the District of Columbia.

The charges accuse Capsel of:

Knowingly violating, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence against persons or property in any building or grounds.

Forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing impeding, intimidating or interfering with any officer or employee of the United States while engaged in or on account of official duties.

Committing an act to obstruct, impede or interfere with law enforcement officers lawfully engaged in the performance of their official duties.

Rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, breaking windows and accessing both the Senate floor and private offices of elected officials.

As of Wednesday, at least 164 people have been charged and more than 400 hundred remain under investigation for their alleged roles in what some lawmakers are calling an insurrection against the federal government. At least eight of them have prior military service and four work in law enforcement, CBS News reported.

At the time of the riot, Congress was in joint session to certify the results of the November presidential election.

Articles of impeachment against former President Donald Trump were approved last week by the House of Representatives and presented Monday to the Senate, which is expected to begin its trial next month.