Two shot in their car in East St. Louis

Police investigate a crime scene on 24th St at Belleview Ave. in East St. Louis Friday afternoon. dholtmann@bnd.com

Two people were shot at 25th Street and Belleview in East St. Louis shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting.

According to a short release from East St. Louis Police, officers responded to the location and found two people with gunshot wounds in a car.

The victims, whose identities have not been released, were taken to an area hospital. As of Saturday, there was word on their conditions.

The release said a police investigation is just getting underway. No further details are available.