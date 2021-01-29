Crime
Two shot in their car in East St. Louis
Two people were shot at 25th Street and Belleview in East St. Louis shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.
Police do not have a motive for the shooting.
According to a short release from East St. Louis Police, officers responded to the location and found two people with gunshot wounds in a car.
The victims, whose identities have not been released, were taken to an area hospital. As of Saturday, there was word on their conditions.
The release said a police investigation is just getting underway. No further details are available.
