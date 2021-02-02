Swansea police searching for suspect caught on video burglarizing Walgreens

The Swansea Police Department is seeking information about a man suspected of burglarizing the Swansea Walgreens, 2532 North Illinois, early Sunday.

According to Swansea Police, the crime occurred at 12:51 a.m. The suspect is described as a male, wearing a black hoodie, white t-shirt, dark grey sweatpants, Adidas tennis shoes and an orange stocking cap.

Any persons with information are asked to call the Swansea Police Department at (618) 233-8114 or the tip hotline at 1-866-371-8477.