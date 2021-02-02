Madison County fire leads to discovery of two bodies, Major Case Squad investigation

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Tuesday to investigate a house fire, where the bodies of two adult men were discovered.

Robert B. Andrews, 59, and Leonard “James” Ebrey, 67, were found inside the fire-damanged home in the 2300 block of Wedgewood Drive in Godfrey. The two appeared to have been murdered, according to a Major Case Squad release.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies and Godfrey firefighters were dispatched to the home at 6:04 a.m. on Monday. As they tended to the flames, one of the deceased men was discovered inside the burning structure, the release stated. The second man was found a short time later.

Both were residents of the home, police said.

Approximately 30 officers are processing the scene and “are making significant progress,” according to the Major Case Squad release.

No other information has been made available, including what evidence indicated that the men had been murdered or how the fire started.

Anyone who believes they may have information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-296-5544.