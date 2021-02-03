Madison County man charged with aggravated arson, child pornography is still at large

A Madison County man is still at large after being charged in connection with a fire which resulted in the total loss of a residence in Alton on Monday.

Andre Darnell Mathis 34, of the 6500 block of Alpha Drive, Alton, has been charged by the Madison County State’s Attorneys Office with one count of aggravated arson, one count of armed violence, one count of aggravated domestic battery, one count of child pornography and one count of indecent solicitation of a child.

Madison County Judge Neil Schroeder set bond at $1 million.

According to a Madison County Sheriff Department, at approximately 3:59 a.m. on Feb 1. the Madison County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call from the 6500 block of Alpha Drive. A dispatch operator reported hearing a disturbance in the background and an initial call back to establish a connection with any individual failed.

A female then contacted dispatch from another number and reported that her husband was acting erratically and was emotionally distraught. The woman also reported that he was armed.

Deputies arrived and discovered seven children near the doorway of the residence who reported a possible fire inside. They determined that there had been a physical altercation and that Mathis had likely fled.

The house quickly became engulfed in flames, which appeared to be started intentionally, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies maintained a parameter on the scene until fire and rescue arrive. The house was a total loss, according to a sheriff’s department release.

Mathis was still at large as of Tuesday afternoon. The Madison County Sheriff’s office is seeking information from the public on his whereabouts.

The public is urged to use extreme caution if they encounter Mathis since he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 618-692-0871 or 618-692-4433.