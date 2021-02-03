Juvenile steals car in Belleville, leads chase into East St. Louis, police say

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Belleville Wednesday morning shortly after he tried to steal an unlocked car in the 2700 block of north Church Street, police say.

A woman called police at 12:33 a.m. and described a tall and thin male in jeans and a dark, hooded sweatshirt entering her car and drive north on Church Street. She told officers she had parked the car on the street while briefly visiting with a friend’s house.

“The victim stated the the vehicle was unlocked with the keys to the vehicle on the driver’s seat,” said Belleville Police Capt. Mark Heffernan.

Another Belleville Police officer heard a radio broadcast of the stolen car’s description and spotted it heading west on Illinois 161 year North Belt West. The teenage boy led officers on a pursuit through west Belleville and into East St. Louis before he surrendered without incident near 29th Street and Henrietta Avenue.

East St. Louis police officers assisted in making the arrest, Heffernan said.

Heffernan said charges against the teenager will be sought in a juvenile court, so no futher information will be released.