Woman shot while driving on Interstate 255 exit ramp near Edwardsville

A woman was shot while driving in her car Thursday night on the northbound Interstate 255 ramp at New Poag Road near Edwardsville.

According to a preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police, the shooting happened about 7:08 p.m. The female victim was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no immediate leads on the identity of the shooter or the vehicle that person may have been driving, according to an Illinois State Police release.

The ISP Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing the investigation and, as of Friday morning, had no additional information.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477 or Zone 6 Investigations at 618-571-4124.