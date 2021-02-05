Crime

Woman shot while driving on Interstate 255 exit ramp near Edwardsville

A woman was shot while driving in her car Thursday night on the northbound Interstate 255 ramp at New Poag Road near Edwardsville.

According to a preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police, the shooting happened about 7:08 p.m. The female victim was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no immediate leads on the identity of the shooter or the vehicle that person may have been driving, according to an Illinois State Police release.

The ISP Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing the investigation and, as of Friday morning, had no additional information.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477 or Zone 6 Investigations at 618-571-4124.

Profile Image of Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle has been a reporter at the Belleville News-Democrat for more than 32 years and currently covers public safety . The SIUE graduate was elected in 2020 to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame as a sports writer. Dean is married and lives in Belleville.
