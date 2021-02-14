Three arrested after robbery at Belleville pharmacy, police chase

Three people were arrested shortly after a cash register was snatched at a Walgreens pharmacy in Belleville.

Belleville Police Capt. Mark Heffernan were dispatched to the Walgreens in the 5700 block of North Belt West Sunday. He said witnessed were able to provide a description of the suspects’ vehicle.

“Belleville officers spotted and attempted to stop the vehicle,” Heffernan said. “It fled and was involved in a vehicle accident on Interstate 64b and Baugh Avenue in East St. Louis.”

Two males and a female were arrested, he said. Their identities have not been released pending further investigation and possible charges.

Heffernan said Belleville Police are in contact with other police agencies in the St. Louis area regarding similar incidents.