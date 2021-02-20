Man accused of triple murder at Belleville hair salon dies of COVID-19

A man charged in the triple homicide that took place at a Belleville hair salon in 2005 has died of COVID-19, multiple sources confirmed Saturday.

Samuel L. Johnson, 55, died Friday as he awaited trial in the stabbing deaths of hairdresser Michael Cooney and two of his clients, 79-year-old Doris Fischer and 82-year-old Dorothy Bone on March 2, 2005. It remains one the bloodiest and gruesome killings Belleville has ever seen.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said Johnson was pronounced dead from complications of pneumonia and COVID-19 by an emergency room doctor at 11:53 p.m. Friday.

He had been held at the St. Clair County Jail since the charges were issued in 2016. Court records indicate he was scheduled to appear for a status hearing in March on the first-degree murder charges, attempted harassment of witness charges and other charges stemming from 2018, when police say he allegedly stabbed another inmate at the county jail three times.

When Johnson’s trial began in the triple murder case in June 2018, he was accused of writing ominous messages on his cell wall. He wrote that witnesses in his case were “rat snitch bitches” and “they are here to testify on my case today 6-4-18.”

Murders shook Belleville

Cooney, Fischer and Bone were found stabbed to death on March 2, 2005, in Cooney’s home-based salon at 7813 W. Main St. in Belleville. Fischer and Bone were sisters and were at Cooney’s to get their hair done.

The salon’s next scheduled customer walked into the crime scene and called the police. Belleville’s then-chief of police, Terry Delaney, said Cooney was the intended victim of a “rage-driven killing.”

Darrell Lane, 16, was initially charged with the murders based on a bloody fingerprint in a car, but then-St. Clair County State’s Attorney Robert Haida asserted that he didn’t think Lane acted alone. In 2010 a jury acquitted Lane after four hours of deliberation.

Six years later, Johnson was charged with the murders.