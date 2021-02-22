East St. Louis man charged with possession of a firearm by felon

A 34-year-old East St. Louis man is being held at St. Clair County Jail after being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.

St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Nester on Monday issued a warrant against Dorian M. McGlown of the 200 block of North 61st Street.

According to the Shiloh Police Department, on Feb. 20 at approximately 2:29 p.m., a Shiloh officer was patrolling in the area of Lebanon Avenue at Sierra Drive in Shiloh and stopped McGlown on a traffic violation.

The officer discovered that McGlown had a loaded handgun within his reach and arrested him.

The case was submitted to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for review. St. Clair County Judge Christopher Hitzemann set McGlown’s bond at $50,000.