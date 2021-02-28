Local, state police investigating shooting death in Centreville

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) The Wichita Eagle

A 31-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday in Centreville.

Christopher Bess, of Alabama Street, Centreville, was pronounced dead at Touchette Regional Hospital at 3:36 a.m., according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Centreville police received a report of a gunshot victim in the 500 block of Alabama Street early Sunday, said police Detective DeMarius Thomas.

“When officers arrived on scene, an EMS crew was taking the victim to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries,” Thomas said.

Centreville police requested assistance with the investigation from Illinois State Police.

“Illinois State Police are helping us with the investigation. We do not have anything further to release at this time,” Thomas said.