Man murdered in his car identified as 25-year-old East St. Louis man

East St. Louis Police say they have taken a person into custody after a 25-year old man was gunned down in his car Monday evening.

They did not say, however, whether that person is a suspect in the shooting.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. Tuesday identified the victim as Tyshawn L. Gilmore of 1100 block of Exchange Avenue in East St. Louis. Dye said Gilmore was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:10 p.m.

According a police department press release, Gilmore was shot in the driver’s seat of his car in front of a vacant building at 2503 State Street.

East St. Louis Police and Illinois State Police are jointly working on this case. Neither would confirm possible motives for the shooting.

This is the fourth homicide in the city this year.