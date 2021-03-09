Former Washington Park fireman charged with five counts of child pornography

A former Washington Park fireman has been charged with five counts of possessing child pornography.

Timothy E. Hedrick 30, a resident of Cutler, Illinois was indicted in Perry County Monday.

Each of the five counts allege that Hedrick had pornographic images of a person he knew was under the age of 13 stored on his computer. The last four counts say photos in his possession show a child in the actual act or simulation of sex. The final count further describes images that include nudity and “lewd exhibition.”

If convicted, Hedrick faces up to seven years in prison in addition to fines of up to $100,000 per count. He’ll also face supervised release from three years to life.

Bail was set at $200,000.

Washington Park Fire Chief Sharon Davis said Hedrick was released from his duties at the department last month after roughly a year of employment.

According to a press release, the pornography was discovered during search of Hedrick’s home on March 3. The case was investigated by the Illinois Attorney General’s office and the Perry County Drug Task Force.

“Child pornography leaves victims and their families with lifelong scars,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement. “My office is committed to working with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and local law enforcement to track down and stop the individuals who perpetuate these horrible crimes.”