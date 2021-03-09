Madison County man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting an 8-year-old

A 45-year old Alton man pleaded guilty Monday to multiple counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of an 8-year-old.

Travis J. Varble, already serving a 17-year federal sentence on similar charges against the same victim, originally was set to stand trial beginning on March 22 on the new felony counts.

With his guilty plea, Madison County Judge Kyle Knapp sentenced Varble to an additional 34 year term with the Illinois Department of Corrections.

“This plea ensures Varble will be incarcerated into his 80s,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. “It also prevents the further victimization of the minor in this matter, ensuring that she does not have to come into court to testify or present evidence of her graphic sexual assaults to the public.”

Once his consecutive prison term expires, Varble will face supervised release from three years to the end of his life.

The case was investigated by the Alton Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.