Dupo police officer charged with domestic batter

A Dupo Police sergeant was charged with domestic battery and disorderly conduct by the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s office.

Ryan Corbin, a resident of Columbia, was arrested March 10 on an outstanding warrant, Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said.

Attempts to reach Dupo Police Chief Kevin Smith on Corbin’s employment status were unsuccessful. Corbin could not be reached for comment.

Columbia police were dispatched to a residence on Feb. 13, Donjon said.

An arrest warrant was issued by Monroe County State’s Attorney Lucas Liefer on March 10.

Corbin was released from jail after posting bond.