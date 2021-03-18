Woman killed when truck collides with rear of car stalled on I-70 in Madison County

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) The Wichita Eagle

A 34-year-old St. Charles, Missouri, woman was killed Thursday when a semitractor-trailer slammed into the back of her stalled car on Interstate 70 in Madison County, according to Illinois State Police.

The woman’s name was not released pending notification of her family, state police said in a press release.

The accident happened at 12:46 pm. at milepost 18. Eastbound lanes were temporarily closed after the accident, and traffic was rerouted to Illinois 143 east and Route 4 east.

The 22-year-old driver of the truck, from Halifax, Nova Scotia, and his passenger were not injured.

A preliminary investigation indicates the woman was headed east when her car stalled in the right lane. The truck failed to reduce speed and collided with the rear of the woman’s car, state police said.