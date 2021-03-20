Cahokia Police investigate shooting of a man

A 22-year-old man told police he was shot in the leg in Cahokia Saturday.

Cahokia Police Chief Dave Landmann said officers didn’t have much information on the shooting as they learned about it after the victim got to an area hospital.

Landmann said the victim, whose name was not released, was shot in the leg on St. Nicholas Drive. Police received a call about the incident about 4:30 p.m.

There are no identified suspects at this time or a motive for the shooting,

Asked whether the victim was inside of a house or outside, Landmann said he didn’t know. “We learned of the incident after the victim was at the hospital,” Landmann said.