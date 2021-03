A woman was stabbed several times by an unknown assailant early Monday at a motel in Alorton.

Alorton Police Detective Gilda Johnson said police didn’t have many details at this time.

Johnson said a man kicked in the door to the woman’s room at Relax Inn, located at 4300 New Missouri Ave., and stabbed her. She was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

The man who stabbed her has not been apprehended.