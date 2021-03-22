Belleville man charged by state’s attorney with sexual assault, abuse of a minor child

A 46-year-old Belleville man has been charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault, four counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of battery involving a minor female child, according to the St. Clair County state’s attorney.

Michael G. Deffenbaugh of 9 Charlotte Court, was being held in the county jail. Bail is $20,050.

The state’s attorney announced the charges Monday.

The documents state the offenses allegedly happened between 2009 and 2021.

Officials released few additional details beyond the charging documents.

The name of Deffenbaugh’s lawyer was not available.