Granite City high school teacher indicted on multiple charges of sexual abuse

A grand jury indicted a Granite City High School teacher on multiple counts of sexual abuse on Thursday, according to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

John Manoogian, 59, of Granite City is facing seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 2 felony, and five counts of battery. The state’s attorney’s office identified seven male victims, all Granite City High School students between the ages of 14 and 16.

Manoogian is on leave from his teaching position. He’s listed on Granite City’s website as the chair of the Fine Arts Department.

Superintendent Stephanie Cann said Manoogian has been on administrative leave since the district was alerted to the allegations, but the district cannot comment further on a personnel issue.

The Granite City Police Department initiated an investigation into allegations from three Granite City High School students in February before more came forward with allegations.

All alleged acts of sexual abuse were done over the clothing of the victims, according to the state’s attorney. One incident occurred at a defendant’s home, but the rest occurred at Granite City High School.

While the courts are still playing catch-up after COVID-19 halted proceedings earlier in the pandemic, the state’s attorney’s office said it didn’t expect significant delays in taking the case to trial. No trial date has been set yet.