Glen Carbon police search for suspect they say stole wallet from elderly man at Walmart

Glen Carbon police on Friday were searching for a man who stole an elderly man’s wallet earlier this week.

The 77-year-old victim said a man attempted to take a gold necklace off him by force around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Walmart at 400 Junction Drive. The suspect struck the victim in the chest and then after a struggle, the suspect stole the elderly man’s wallet and fled in a white SUV on westbound Interstate 270, according to police. The vehicle is believed to be a Buick Encore.

Police were unable to find the suspect in the area and said the vehicle was last seen in North County St. Louis.

Anyone with information about the strong arm robbery may contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226.