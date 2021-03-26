Man shot in the head waiting at stop sign in unincorporated St. Clair County

A 34-year-old man was shot in the head while waiting at a stop sign near Centreville Friday.

St. Clair County deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Camp Jackson Road and Donna Drive shortly after 1 p.m. It was there they found the man behind the wheel of his car, conscious and talking with a gunshot wound in his head.

The man told investigators he was at the top sign when an unknown person pulled up behind him in another vehicle and shot him.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a St. Louis hospital in serious, but stable condition, according to St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

There were no other injuries. Police have not identified a suspect or taken anyone into custody, a release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 618-277-3500.