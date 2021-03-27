Three charged for alleged string of burglaries in Columbia, Illinois, officials say

Three people from St. Clair County have been charged for allegedly committing a string of burglaries over the past several months in Columbia, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Joseph K. Dilbeck, 33, of Caseyville; Melissa A. King, 33, of Dupo; and Nicole L. Cumberland, 34, of Cahokia; have each been charged with two counts of burglary stemming from two burglaries that took place over a span of four months.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Steppig Rd. in Columbia for a burglary reported on Dec. 4, 2020, where a victim reported several items had been taken from their home.

Sheriff’s deputies were again dispatched to the same area on March 12 to Columbia Storage, located in the 2700 block of Steppig Road, where several storage units had been burglarized or rummaged through, deputies reported.

After contacting the individuals who rented the units and identifying missing items, an investigation was conducted and three suspects and a vehicle were identified. The vehicle was later linked to the December burglary as well, police said in a press release.

According to the sheriff’s department, during a traffic stop on March 18, a Columbia Police officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. Upon stopping the vehicle, one individual, who was later identified as Brandon Janis, 35, of Troy, fled the vehicle on foot.

Columbia Police requested assistance from the Monroe County’s Sheriff’s Department. Upon arrival, it was discovered the stopped vehicle was the suspected vehicle from the March and December burglaries. The driver was taken into custody and later in the day the two other suspects were also arrested.

Janis was also charged with obstructing justice for allegedly fleeing from police and had a no bond warrant out for his arrest for a parole violation at the time of the traffic stop, police said. He remains at large.

Dilbeck, King and Cumberland remain in custody at the Monroe Country Jail. Dilbeck’s bond was set at $80,000, King’s at $40,000 and Cumberland’s at $40,000.

The sheriff’s department has asked that anyone with information on Janis’ location call police at 618-939-8651.