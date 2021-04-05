Two people shot outside Centreville housing complex. Police ask for public’s help.

Two people were shot outside of a Centreville housing complex late Sunday night.

Detective Jamal Jackson of the Centreville Police Department said the victims suffered what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to undisclosed hospitals for treatment. Police did not release their identities.

Jasckson said officers were dispatched to the 5800-5900 block of Clarita Street at 11:34 p.m. after receiving reports of multiple gunshots. They found two shooting victims outside the Private Mathison Manor Apartments - a 30-year-old Centreville resident and a 29-year-old with relatives in town.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation. They have not identified a suspect or motive. Jackson confirmed that police collected physical evidence from the crime scene, but he would not release details.

Jasckon is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information regarding this shooting should call the Centreville Police Department at 618-337-1184 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371 tips (8477).