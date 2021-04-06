Fairview Heights restaurant manager accused of sexually abusing teenage employee

A Fairview Heights restaurant manager was charged with multiple sex crimes after a teenage employee told her parents he touched her inappropriately.

Hamza Alamourri, 27, was working as a manager at Wings and Things Restaurant, 5201 N. Illinois Street when the alleged sexual actions occurred. The employee, a 15-year-old girl, accompanied by her parents, filed the complaint against Alamourri at the Fairview Heights Police Department on March 23.

She told police“one of her bosses began to touch her inappropriately,” according to police.

The first instance happened in December 2020, police said through a release.

Police Department served a search warrant at the restaurant on March 30 and arrested Alamourri the same day.

He has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim 13-17 years old; indecent solicitation of a child; and grooming a minor child for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.

Alamourri is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $75,000 bond, police said.