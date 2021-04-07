St. Clair County man sentenced to six years in prison for 2019 shooting

An Alorton man has pleaded guilty to two of four charges related to a 2019 shooting in Washington Park.

Orlando C. Stevenson, 34, pleaded guilty on Monday in St. Clair County Circuit Court to one count of aggravated battery for striking Deangelo Johnson in the groin with a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Both are Class 3 felonies.

Also on Monday, Judge Zina Cruse sentenced Stevenson to six years in prison on each count to be served concurrently.

The judge dismissed two counts of aggravated battery that referred to the shooting of Johnson in the abdomen with a pistol, one a Class X felony and one a Class 3 felony, as part of a plea agreement with St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric’s office.

Stevenson was out on parole at the time of the shooting on May 26, 2019. He had been released from prison on Oct. 4, 2018, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Stevenson had been sentenced to three years in connection with a high-speed police chase from Washington Park to St. Ann, Missouri, in April 2017 that led to charges of aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer. At that time, he lived in Cahokia.

Stevenson had previously served a year and a half in prison following another conviction on charges of aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer in March 2013.