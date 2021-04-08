Man found shot to death in southwest IL laundromat. Major Case Squad investigating

A man was found shot to death Wednesday night inside a laundromat in Cahokia.

Ramonte J. Randolph, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:10 p.m., according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Cahokia Police Capt. Dennis Plew said officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Camp Jackson Road just before 10 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. They found a man shot to death inside of Best Wash Laundry at 1907 Camp Jackson Road, Plew said.

The victim’s name was not released. Plew said police have not identified any suspects nor do they know a motive.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate the shooting.

“It’s very early on in the investigation, and there are no further details to release at this time,” Plew said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Cahokia Police Department at 618-332-4259.