Three southwest Illinois men indicted on federal bank fraud charges

Three metro east men were named in a six-count federal indictment accusing them of bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Laggards Wright, 19, and Aijeigh McShan, 20, of Fairview Heights were arraigned Monday in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois. They were arrested in California last month, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Cedric Shepard, Jr., 20, of Belleville was charged in connection to the crimes on Feb. 25.

According to the indictment, Wright, McShan and Shepard obtained bank account information — including online user names, passwords and PIN numbers — by soliciting individuals on social media in exchange for the promise of money.

Wright, allegedly accessed the individuals’ bank accounts to check their account balances and withdrawal limits. Wright, McShan and Shepard then would deposit counterfeit checks into the individuals’ accounts and quickly withdraw funds before the banks could determine the checks were counterfeit, the indictment alleges.

Wright and McShan are scheduled for trial on June 7. Sheard’s trial is set for July 26. Both will be held at the U.S. District Court in East St. Louis before U.S. District Judge David W. Dugan.

The investigation was conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke J. Weissler.

If convicted, the three men face a maximum of 30 years in prison on each count.