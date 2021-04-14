Police investigating suspicious shooting death in Belleville

Belleville police are investigating a suspicious shooting death that occurred at a west-end apartment complex Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to Kingery Court after calls to the Belleville Police Department reporting that someone had been shot.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a 22-year old black male deceased inside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds,” according to a release by the police department.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said Cliffyne R. Lovett was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 1:15 a.m.

As investigators worked the scene for leads, a second person involved in the incident arrived at a local hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound.

Belleville police Capt. Todd Keilbach said investigators consider the shooting “suspicious,” but are not calling it a homicide at this time.

Detectives are continuing to pursue leads, but Keilbach said no other suspects are being considered.

“While it is early in the investigation, investigators believe all parties involved knew each other,” Keilbach said.

An autopsy has been scheduled, Keilbach said.

Kingery Court is an apartment complex on the north side of West Main Street between 35th and 36th streets.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Belleville Police Department at 618 234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-373-TIPS.