FBI seizes boxes of information from Alorton City Hall and police department

Alorton City Hall. snagy@bnd.com

FBI agents were in Alorton Thursday morning removing cardboard boxes and bags full of information from city hall and police station.

Rebecca Cramblit, a public affairs specialist with the FBI Field Office in Springfield confirmed that the agents were there “on court authorized activity.”

Alorton Police Chief Dave Clark further confirmed he was served with a federal search warrant this morning, adding that the search was related to “personnel issues.” He said the FBI seized boxes, and evidence bags containing personnel information. Digital information also was collected.

Clark said he could not discuss additional details, he said. Officials at the US. Attorney’s office would not comment on the warrant or the purpose of the investigation.

It’s not the first time the FBI has seized information from a village building or investigated a public official.

In 2011, Police Chief Robert Cummings was convicted of tax crimes. Less than a year later, his replacement, Michael Braxton Sr. pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing evidence and lying to investigators.

Also in 2012, a former mayor, Randy McCallum Sr., pleaded guilty to attempted possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, theft of government property, attempting to smuggle contraband into a prison, and making false statements to federal law enforcement officers. The charges were related to a scheme in which McCallum instructed Alorton police officers to steal money and drugs from criminal suspects and deliver the “motherload” back to him.

In 2014, Harry “Dink” Halter, a former public safety director for the village, was sentenced to two years in a federal prison for wire fraud and tax evasion related to a towing business he owned.

Alorton will no longer exist after May 6, when it will be merged with Centreville and Cahokia to form a new municipality called Cahokia Heights.