High-speed chase ends in Waterloo with felony weapons charges against armed felon

A high-speed chase through the metro-east that at times topped 100 mph ended with the recovery of a full-loaded handgun and felony weapons charges against a Madison man who was already on parole.

Markee L. Wilson, 38, was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, armed violence, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He is being held in the Monroe County Jail on $100,000 bond.

No charges were filed against a female passenger in the car, though she was arrested on outstanding warrants in St. Clair County.

According to an incident report from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Nate Sunderman observed Wilson’s vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 255 from the JB Bridge Saturday at about 7:30 a.m. A check of the vehicle registration confirmed the registration was expired.

As he pursued the vehicle, Wilson allegedly accelerated and crossed several lanes of traffic to exit onto Illinois 3 south toward Columbia and refused to pull over.

A chase involving other deputies continued on Palmer Road and back onto Illinois 3 before it was abandoned when Wilson allegedly gunned his car to an excess of 100 mph and began passing other drivers on the highway’s shoulders.

A Waterloo Police officer spotted Wilson a short time later as he entered city limits at a high rate of speed, according to the incident report. Wilson turned the car into the parking lot of Quality Collision repair shop, 1353 State Route 3, before exiting with his female passenger.

An officer ordered the car’s occupants to stop and show their hands as he observed Wilson empty his pockets and throw something under the parked car, the report said. The female passenger complied with the officer’s orders.

After Wilson was taken into custody, a fully-loaded Taurus 9mm handgun was recovered from under the car. Its magazine was loaded with 18 rounds of ammunition with an additional round in the gun’s chamber.

Charges were filed by the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s office Thursday.

The armed violence charge is punishable for 15 to 30 years in a state prison with three additional years of supervised release. Wilson was on parole for a prior conviction. Investigators are looking to have that revoked, according to the sheriff’s department.