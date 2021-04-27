Crime
East St. Louis man charged with murder, remains at large
An East St. Louis man remains at large after being charged by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney with first-degree murder.
Dandre C. Cotton is accused in the shooting death of Demarkus Coleman on April 19, according to charging documents. He also is charged with a count of being felon in possession of a firearm because he had previously been convicted of felony forgery.
Police are releasing few details about the investigation.
