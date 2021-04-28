Southwest Illinois man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charge

A Sparta man pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to receiving child pornography over the internet.

A grand jury returned a single-count indictment in October against Kory R. Schulein, 37, after the FBI searched his home.

According to the indictment filed in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois, Schulein downloaded more than 2,500 pornographic images and 100 videos to his computers between 2016 and 2019.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children confirmed the identities of children in all of them.

Schulein will be held in federal custody until his sentencing before District Judge Stephen McGlynn at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis. Sentencing has been set for Aug. 11. He faces between five and 20 years in prison.