St. Clair County jury finds Cahokia man guilty in 2019 shooting

It took a St. Clair County jury took barely 18 hours to find a Cahokia man guilty of a 2019 shooting Thursday.

John Davis III, of the 800 block of Cooper Street, was convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm in the shooting of Jamond Bradley on May 27, 2019. Bradley was hit in the chest and the arm, but survived.

Davis’ bond was immediately revoked and he was remanded to the St. Clair County Jail, until his sentencing on June17, according to the St. Clair County State’s attorney’s office.

The trial began Tuesday. The jury deliberated for about six hours Wednesday after closing arguments concluded at about 3:30 p.m. The 12 members came back with their verdict at 9:30 a.m.Thursday.

The jury found Davis not guilty on a separate count of aggravated battery with a firearm involving a different victim and aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

The conviction carries a possible sentence of one to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.