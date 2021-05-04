Waterloo man pleads guilty of defrauding his Mascoutah employer of more than $600,000

The former manager of a metro-east trucking company pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to defrauding his employer out of more than $600,000.

According to charging documents, Timothy P. Mayer, 41, of Waterloo, purchased expensive truck tires using the business account of Mascoutah-based Jung Truck Service, then sold them for his personal gain. He also stole tires and brakes directly from Jung Truck’s inventory to be sold on the side, the charges state.

Mayer, a manager at Jung Truck’s maintenance location in East St. Louis, carried out the scheme from July 2019 until he was caught in May of 2020. The FBI office in Springfield, which investigated the case, determined the total value of the tires fraudulently acquired by Mayer exceeded $600,000.

Sentencing is scheduled in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois for Aug. 11 at 1:30 p.m. The mail fraud charge for which Mayer pleaded guilty carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and an additional three years of supervised release.

Mayer also will be ordered to pay full restitution to Jung Truck, according to the federal court.