61-year-old man hit by bullet while sitting in his Cahokia Height home

A 61-year-old man was shot while inside of his house in the 5400 block of Central Avenue in the new Cahokia Heights in the early-morning hours Thursday.

Police are investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made.

The victim told officers he heard multiple gun shots outside of his home and that a bullet struck him in the arm, said Cahokia Heights Deputy Police Chief Brian Callahan said.

Callahan did not release the identity of the man.

“Multiple shots were fired outside of the victim’s residence. Two struck the exterior of the residence and one went into the residence, striking the male victim one time in his arm,” Callahan said.

First reports of shots being fired were called into the Cahokia Heights Police Department at about 2 a.m. Callahan said.

Callahan said the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.