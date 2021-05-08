Fairview Heights man charged with first-degree murder of his roommate

A 48-year old Fairview Heights man was charged Friday with the stabbing death of his roommate.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office issued the first-degree murder charge against Carlton D. Underwood of 39 Potomac Dr., Fairview Heights in the death of Thomas Turner, 39.

Court records show that Underwood initially was charged on May 1 with single counts of deadly use of a weapon, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated domestic battery.

Fairview Heights Police say Underwood got into a fight with Turner, his roommate, and chased after him with a household butcher knife. When Turner fell down, Underwood stabbed him in the upper chest, police allege.

Several neighbors were outside when the incident occurred on Potomac Drive and witnessed the fight and the stabbing, according to police.

Thomas was taken to a St. Louis area hospital and died Thursday of his injuries, resulting in the additional charge of first-degree murder.

No other information was available about Thomas or caused the fight.

Underwood is being held at the St. Clair County jail, under a $1 million bail.