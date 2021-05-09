Man killed in early morning shooting at gas station, Sauget police chief reports

A 46-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday at a Sauget gas station.

“The victim was shot as he was getting out of his car,” said Sauget Police Chief James Jones.

The shooting was reported at 12:25 a.m. at the Moto Mart at 3120 Mississippi Ave., Jones said.

The identity of the victim and other details of the shooting were not released.

“We requested the Major Case Squad to take over the investigation,” Jones said.

Police are asking people with information about the shooting to call the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-825-2681.