Police investigate shooting death of St. Clair County man in East St. Louis

A 39-year old Washington Park man was shot and killed on North 23rd Street in East St. Louis Monday.

East St. Louis and Illinois State Police are working the investigation.

St. Clair County Coroner, Calvin Dye, Sr. identified the victim as Nevar Bennett, 5510 Rosemont in Washington Park.

According to East St. Louis Police, the shooting was reported at 2:47 a.m. Monday morning.

At the scene, police located Bennett in a car. He wad pronounced dead at the scene at 3:40 a.m., Dye said.

A female was taken from the scene by police, but investigators are not saying whether she was connected to the shooting.

No further information was available, police said through a release.