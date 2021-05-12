Cahokia Heights man shot and killed at his residence in the new city’s first murder

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed inside a Cahokia Heights residence Tuesday night.

Police do not have any suspects or a motive at this time. The victim’s name has not been released.

Ben Callahan, assistant police chief for Cahokia Heights, said a call reporting multiple gunshots fired in the 900 block of Howell was called in at 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim inside the residence. Multiple gun-shots had been fired at the house, Callahan said.

The man was taken by ambulance to St. Louis University where he later died.

Callahan said police are continuing to investigate the shooting death. Sauget and Dupo police assisted Cahokia Heights Police in the initial investigation.

Callahan said this is the first homicide in what is now known as Cahokia Heights. Alorton, Centreville and Cahokia merged to form the new city on May 6.