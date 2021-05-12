Man found stabbed at O’Fallon gas station, dies at hospital

Police are investigating a stabbing death of a man police found slumped over the steering wheel of his car at an O’Fallon gas station.

The victim was identified by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. as Rakeim J. Joiner, 20, of O’Fallon. He was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m. in the emergency room of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Dye said.

A suspect is being held by O’Fallon Police and the case is expected to be submitted to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office for charges Thursday, according to a release.

O’Fallon Police received a call about an individual slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the parking lot of Casey’s General Store, located at 504 Hartman Lane, at 10:08 p.m.

Joiner was “suffering from what appeared to a sharp force injury to his upper body,” according to the police department release. “Medical assistance was immediately provided to Joiner, however Joiner died from the injury that he had sustained.”

During the course of the investigation, police learned the victim was involved in an altercation at a nearby residence, which resulted in his injury, O’Fallon police said.

Police said those involved in the incident have been identified and are cooperating. All where acquainted and the incident is described by police as “an isolated occurrence.”