Granite City man killed, another seriously injured attempting to flee police

A Granite City man was killed and another seriously injured when their car left the roadway and struck a tree in their attempt to flee police.

According to Illinois State Police, the silver 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis was speeding north on Illinois 111 just north of Schoolhouse Road near Horseshoe Lake in Madison County. The driver, John Shea, 31, of Granite City, lost control of the car attempting to avoid spike strips placed by police, causing it to leave the road and strike a tree.

Shea attempted to escape Pontoon Beach Police officers on foot, but was quickly caught and transported to a regional hospital with serious injuries, according to ISP. A 36-year-old passenger from Granite City, yet to be identified pending notification of family, was ejected from the car and later died of his injuries at the hospital.

A second passenger, 21-year-old Aryian Abney, 21, also of Granite City, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Illinois 111 was closed for approximately seven hours as state police investigated, the release stated.

Pontoon Beach Police would not confirm any information about why its officers were pursuing the car, deferring all questions to Chief Chris Modrusic, who was off duty for the holiday weekend.