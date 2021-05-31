Police seek suspect in shooting death of East St. Louis man

A 32-year-old East St. Louis man died after he was shot by an unknown gunman who shot him multiple time and fled the scene, police said.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as LeMarion Q. Brooks of the 3400 block of State Street in East St. Louis. Brooks was pronounced at the scene at 5:02 p.m, Dye said.

Police have investigated at least 14 homicides in East St. Louis this year and Brooks’ death occurred a day after a rally was held on Bond Avenue to raise the awareness of the unsolved homicide of 31-year-old Gregory Stewart.

East St. Louis police said they have no suspects at this time in Brooks’ death.

But they are continuing to follow leads. This shooting death is being investigated by both East St. Louis police and Illinois State Police.

East St. Louis police were dispatched to the 400 block of North 26th Street shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived at the location of the shooting, they saw a large crowd of people and located the victim’s body.

Police are interviewing people and following up on leads, but no one has been arrested.

Police do not have a motive for this shooting, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call the East St. Louis Police Department at 618-482-6700, Illinois State Police at 618-346-3990 of CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.