Man accused of attempting to pull a knife on Fayetteville police officer

A Summerfield man accused of attempting to pull a knife on a Fayetteville police officer during a traffic stop has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Robert J. Robards was charged with the offense, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

The officer successfully used a Taser on Robards when he “attempted to pull a knife on the officer,” during the traffic stop on Thursday night, the news release stated.

The officer had stopped a motorcycle because there was no visible registration and the officer found that the motorcyclist was using a revoked driver’s license.

When the officer tried to place Robards under arrest, Robards did not follow orders and that’s when the officer pulled out a Taser and called for assistance, police said.

Robards, whose age was not available, was treated at a hospital and later taken to the St. Clair County Jail. Robards’ status at the jail was not available Saturday.