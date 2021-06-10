Man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for attempted robbery of Swansea store

A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to attempting to rob Walgreens in Swansea.

Christopher Easterling, 23, of Omaha, was sentenced Tuesday to 239 months in prison, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Illinois.

According to court documents, on Sept. 15, 2019, Easterling entered the Walgreens at 2532 N. Illinois St., approached the cashier, brandished a firearm, and said “Let’s get this going, babe.” The cashier immediately ran away, the release stated.

After stepping behind the counter and briefly surveying the scene, Easterling left the store without taking anything. The Swansea Police Department apprehended him minutes later.

Easterling pleaded guilty to a three-count indictment charging him with attempted armed robbery of the Walgreens, brandishing a firearm during the crime, and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, the press release stated.

In handing down the nearly 20-year sentence, Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel noted as aggravating factors Easterling had committed the offense while on parole for another attempted robbery in Nebraska in 2016, and that he has another robbery conviction from Nebraska in 2014, according to the press release.

Upon his release from prison, Easterling will serve 5 years on supervised release.The ATF and the Swansea Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Reppert prosecuted the case.