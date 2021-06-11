Two Nebraska men sentenced to 20+ years for 2017 metro-east crime spree

Two Nebraska men were handed prison terms of over 20 years after being found guilty of several robberies throughout the metro-east in 2017.

Allen McCray, 23, and Victon Linton, 27, of Omaha, Nebraska, were sentenced to 26 years and 24 years, respectively, for a week-long, multi-state crime spree that began in Nebraska and ended in Missouri.

According to federal court documents, McCray, Linton and a third man -- Brandon D. English Jr., 21 -- stole a Hyundai Santa Fe on a Nebraska driveway and traveled to Raytown, Missouri, where the pair held up a convenience store on April 13, 2017.

Two nights later, the three men entered a MotoMart in O’Fallon where English put a gun to the cashier’s head and demanded money. The trio struck the cashier and took money out of her purse and the cash register. Less than an hour later, the trio robbed a Circle K in Troy and a Casey’s General Store in Maryville using “similar methods,” according to federal prosecutors.

The trio purchased ammunition and attempted to purchase another gun before leaving the metro-east where their crime spree continued in Effingham and in Missouri.

They were eventually apprehended in Lafayette County, Missouri, after firing six shots into a truck in a parking lot in Higginsville, striking the driver four times. They were arrested after a police chase.

All three men entered guilty pleas to conspiracy, three counts of robbery each, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. McCray and Linton also pleaded guilty to a fourth robbery count and to discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

English was sentenced to 20 years in December 2018.

In addition to their terms in prison, McCray and Linton are ordered to serve five years of supervised release when their time has been served and pay $793.51 in restitution.